AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating the man pictured.

They want to question him about an Aggravated Assault incident that occurred on the 300 block of Fox Trace on Thursday, April 22nd.

The RCSO says the subject frequents the Smart Grocery located on Wrightsboro Road.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you recognize the man pictured, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.