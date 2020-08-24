RCSO want to question a man about the shooting at a Wrightsboro Road business

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 38-year old Marcus Lorenzo Morton.
They’d like to question him about a shooting incident that happened at the Smoke Life Smoke & Vape shop on the 2400 block of Wrightsboro Road.
That incident took place Sunday evening.
A man was shot in the face and taken to the hospital.
If you know of Morton’s whereabouts contact the RCSO.
