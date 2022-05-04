AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is STILL searching for a missing teenager.

17-year-old Nottia Gonder was reported missing on 09/13/21.

Gonder was last seen leaving 3310 Old Louisville Road and may have red and black braids at this time.

She is known to frequent local hotels, the Harrisburg neighborhood, apartment complexes on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, clubs on the 1800 block of Gordon Highway and the 1000 block of Ellis Street.

Gonder has gone missing several times before:

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.