RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a missing teenage girl.

According to authorities, Alexis Debruhl, 16, was last seen on July 25th, 2022 at 8 A.M. walking away from her residence on the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Road.

Authorities say Alexis has brown hair and blue eyes, and she is 4’11” and weighs 115 pounds.

Authorities also say that Alexis was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a light colored T-shirt.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Alexis does not have any known medical conditions and is believed to be in the area of Allendale and/or Barnwell Counties in South Carolina.

If anyone has any information on Alexis’ whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.