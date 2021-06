AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a Robbery suspect.

The Family Dollar on Walton Way was robbed on June 8th around 1:00 p.m.

Courtesy of the: RCSO

The supect was seen in a white passenger vehicle and is believed to be Armed and Dangerous.

He’s described as a black male in his late teens or early 20’s.