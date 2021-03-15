RCSO searching for two missing teenagers

AUGUSTA (WJBF) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teenage boys.

17 -year old Zion Barnes was last seen March 10th around 5:45 p.m. on the 3300 block of Old Louisville Rd. Barnes was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Zion Barnes

15-year old Demarius Roberson was last seen on March 12th around 7:20 a.m. on the 4000 block of Braswell Rd. It is unknown what Roberson was wearing when he left his residence.

Demarius Roberson

If you know where either one of this young men are, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.