RCSO searching for two Aggravated Assault suspects

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding two Aggravated Assault suspects.

They say Cameron Hampton and Donquez Morris are involved in an incident that happened February 8th, 2020 on the 1700 block of Olive Road.

Morris is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about the incident or where these two men could be, please contact the RCSO.

