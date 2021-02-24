RCSO searching for suspect after Burglary of a local church

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Burglary suspect.

28-year old Tyrone Donnell Jones is wanted for a Burglary that occurred at Curtis Baptist Church on Broad Street in Augusta February 17th.

Jones was driving a white Chevrolet U-Haul pickup truck.

The suspect is also wanted for an I-pad theft at a Columbia County church on the same day.

If you know of either incident or of Jones’ whereabouts, please contact the RCSO or CCSO with information.