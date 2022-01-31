RCSO searching for stabbing suspect

AUGUSTA (WJBF) The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a stabbing suspect.

Police believe 49-year old Francisco Govia is responsible a stabbing that happened just after midnight on Monday, January 31.

Richmond County Deputies responded to an abandoned residence on the 700 block of Moore Avenue, upon arrival, they found a man had been stabbed multiple times.

He was transported to Augusta University with serious injuries.

If you know anything about the crime in question or of Govia’s whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-281-1080 or 706-821-1020.