RCSO searching for runaway teenager

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a young lady who ran away.

Kayleigh Allen was last seen at 1:36 A.M. on Thursday, October 1st.

She was leaving her home on the 600 block of Fairhope Street on foot.

The 16-year old was last seen wearing a black tank top, black and red checkered shorts, and no shoes.

She is partially deaf in both ears and is without her hearing aids.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.