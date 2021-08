AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County’s Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teenager.

Zavion Cobb, 16, was last seen August 13th on the 1200 block of Paramount Court.

Authorities say Cobb may have been picked up by someone.

If you know of Zavion’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.