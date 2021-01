AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

15-year old Renandus Grandstaff Jr. was last seen January 23rd on the 500 block of Aiken Street.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he left his home.

If you have any information on Grandstaff Jr. please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.