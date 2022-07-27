AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond county Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a teenage girl.

16-year old Alexis Debruhl was last seen July 25th at 8:00 a.m. walking away from her home on the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Road.

Debruhl was wearing black sweatpants and a light colored T-shirt. She does not have any known medical conditions and was recently located by law enforcement in Allendale, South Carolina from a prior missing person case.

If you have any information on Debruhl, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.