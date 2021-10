AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

17-year old Nottia Rosa Lee Gonder was reported missing on September 13th and was last seen leaving 3310 Old Louisville Road.

Nottia Gonder is possibly in the area of the 1900 block of Warren Street.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.