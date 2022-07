AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

16-year-old Veronica Reyes was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on July 25th at 2331 Milledgeville Road.

According to authorities, Veronica may be trying to get a ride to Pennsylvania.

Any information concerning Veroncia or her whereabouts, please contact any on duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.