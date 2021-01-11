RCSO searching for missing man

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff Office is requesting the public’s help to find a missing man.

45-year old, Kenneth Campbell, was last seen on January 4th around 8:00 a.m. on the 3000 block of Tate Road.

Campbell suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken his medication. It is unknown what he was wearing.

If you have any information on Campbell, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

