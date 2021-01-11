RCSO searching for missing man

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff Office is requesting the public’s help to find a missing man.
45-year old, Kenneth Campbell, was last seen on January 4th around 8:00 a.m. on the 3000 block of Tate Road.
Campbell suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken his medication. It is unknown what he was wearing.
If you have any information on Campbell, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.
Latest Headlines:
- Young pastry chef develops successful online bakery business
- YearUp: Working to bridge the opportunity divide in communities of color across the U.S.
- Medallions aim to educate about one state’s involvement in slave trade
- One of nation’s youngest McDonald’s franchisees gives back to her neighborhood
- Bow tie business brings big-time success for young entrepreneur