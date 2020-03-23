RCSO searching for missing man with dementia

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing man.

They say Tommy Lee Osgood was last seen walking on the 3600 block of London Blvd on Friday, March 20th around 12:00pm.

Osgood was last seen wearing a white hat, orange/grey/white plaid shirt, with beige pants and black boots.

He’s has been diagnosed with dementia and epilepsy and has not had his medications since he walked away from his home on the 3600 block of Rome Way.

If you’ve seen Mr. Osgood, please call your local police.

Latest Headlines: