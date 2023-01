AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

36-year-old Kevin Coward was last seen walking away from his residence on Cooney Circle on Friday, December 30th around 4:35 P.M.

Coward was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a pair of unknown colored pants.

According to his family, he is currently having suicidal thoughts.

If you know of Kevin’s whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.