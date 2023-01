HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

31-year old Benjamin Justin Hixon was last seen on the 3900 block of Karleen Rd. on January 8th.

Hixon May be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a GA tag of TEA-3257.

If you have any information on Hixon please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at

706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080