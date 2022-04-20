AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s help to located a missing woman.

Ebony Collier was last heard from on April 19th. Her last known location was The Red Roof Inn on the 3000 block of Washington Road.

The 26-year-old is possibly driving a silver 2015 Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag.

Authorities say made suicidal comments to family members before shutting off her cell phone.

Ebony Collier is considered an endangered missing person at this time.

if you know of Ebony’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.