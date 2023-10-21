RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Authorities say Pansy Brown was last seen at 2562 Center West Parkway, Quality Inn and Suites, where she left on October 21st at 1:00 p.m. driving in the above pictured 2008 Dodge Magnum bearing GA Tag of SCY8451.

Brown made a Facebook post telling her loved one’s goodbye and has not been located or contacted via telephone.

She was last seen wearing black scrub pants, a black polo shirt with the Quality Inn and Suites logo on it and black shoes.

Any information concerning the whereabouts of Brown, please contact any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1003.