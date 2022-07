AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a 70-year old man.

Dan James Williams was last seen July 15th near the 1600 block of Parnell Street.

Williams was last seen wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, black pants, and red Atlanta Falcons flip flops.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please contact any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.