AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

59-year-old Cyrus Bernard Miller was last seen on the 2700 block of Deen Avenue on October 1st around 8:00 a.m.

Miller is known to frequent the 2400 block of Peach Orchard Road , and the Fernwood Drive, and Lumpkin Road area.

He does not have access to a vehicle and will probably be walking.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Cyrus Miller, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.