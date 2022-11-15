AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

24-year-old Harold Marquis Bell was last seen on November 14th, at 9:30 PM near the Riverwalk in Downtown Augusta.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with white letters and blue jeans.

Bell is believed to be driving in a Gray Ford Focus passenger vehicle with a California tag.

Any information concerning this subject please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080