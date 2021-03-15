RCSO searching for man wanted in double Homicide in Grovetown

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Homicide suspect.

James Briggs is wanted in connection with a Double Homicide that occurred on March 14th.

Briggs was last seen driving a black 2014 Dodge 2500 crew cab pickup (similar to the one below) with GA tag of PKL1340.

The rear windshield of the vehicle has a noticeable letter “B” in fancy writing on it.

Briggs is considered to be Armed and Dangerous.

Anyone that comes in contact with Briggs or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1453 or 706-821-1020.