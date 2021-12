AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s is requesting the public’s help in locating a Home Invasion suspect.

23-year old Mitchell Taylor is wanted for an incident that happened on December 9th.

Authorities say Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone that comes in contact with Mitchell Taylor or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.