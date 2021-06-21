RCSO searching for Felony shoplifter after four hover boards were stolen

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a shoplifting suspect.

They say the man pictured stole 4 hover boards from the Wrightsboro Road Walmart on June 20th.

He was seen getting into a black or dark gray sedan last seen heading east on Wrightsboro Road.

If you recognize the suspect or are aware of details surrounding the incident, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 828-1020 or (706) 828-1080.