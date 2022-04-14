AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Shane Yarbrough was last seen on Wednesday, April 13th, on foot near 2739 Raborn Road in Hephzibah.

He made multiple suicidal comments to friends and family members before shutting off his cell phone.

Shane is believed to frequent the wooded areas near Patterson Bridge Road, Willis Foreman Road and Raborn Road.

He was last seen wearing camouflage clothing and snake boots.

Shane Yarbrough is considered an Endangered Missing Person.

If you have any information concerning Shane or his whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.