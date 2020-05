AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an arson suspect.

They say 37-year old, Stephen Paul Wylds, is wanted for 2nd Degree Arson.

The incident happened on April 20, 2020 on the 2900 block of Riverwest Drive in Augusta.

If you know of his whereabouts or about the incident in question, please contact the RCSO.