RCSO searching for Armed Robbery suspects

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to located two Armed Robbery suspects.
The incident happened October 21st, at the Family Dollar located on Peach Orchard Road.
Police say they left in a black Chevy Cobalt.
If you know the whereabouts of the suspects or anything about the incident, contact the RCSO.
