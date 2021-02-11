RCSO searching for Armed Robbery suspect

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate an Armed Robbery suspect.

21-year old Mickey Pahn is wanted for the Armed Robbery that occurred at 4212 Windsor Spring Road at the ‘Need More Kuntry Store’ on February 10th.

Pahn is known to the frequent the area of James Drive in Hephzibah.

He was last seen wearing all black and is considered Armed and Dangerous.

Any information concerning this suspect or the incident, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-432-5281 or 821-1080.