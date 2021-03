AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say 57-year old Fred McGahee was last seen around 12:30 p.m., March 2nd, on the 4600 Block of Etterlee Road.

McGahee suffers from Schizophrenia and is considered endangered.

If you know of this man’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080