RCSO searching for an Aggravated Stalking suspect

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public help to find an Aggravated Assault suspect.
According to a police report, 54-year old Michael Todd Jones allegedly contacted his ex-girlfriend daily after a protective order was issued.
The woman says she believes Jones may have even started a fire at her home.
If you know of his whereabouts, contact the RCSO.
