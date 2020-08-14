RCSO searching for an Aggravated Stalking suspect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public help to find an Aggravated Assault suspect.

According to a police report, 54-year old Michael Todd Jones allegedly contacted his ex-girlfriend daily after a protective order was issued.

The woman says she believes Jones may have even started a fire at her home.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the RCSO.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories