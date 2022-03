AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating an Aggravated Battery suspect.

Authorities say 44-year old Albert Andrews is wanted for an incident that occurred February 19th.

He’s is known to frequent the area of 527 Richmond Hill Road West.

Police advise that anyone that comes in contact with Andrews to use caution.

Anyone with information concerning this subject, please the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.