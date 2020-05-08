RCSO searching for Aggravated Assault suspect; two others for questioning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault.

Marquette Bibbs

Police are looking for 30 year old Marquette Bibbs.

The alleged assault happened on the 19-hundred block of Cooney Circle.

Bibbs is known to frequent Jennings Home Apartments and is considered armed and dangerous.

Darrell Timpson

Tremaine Holt

Police say 2 others are wanted for questioning only in this case.

They’re looking for Darrell Timpson and Termaine Holt.

Timpson and Holt are known to frequent the Cooney Circle area.

If you know anything please contact the RCSO.