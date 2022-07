AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate an Aggravated Assault suspect.

Dewayne Cain is wanted for an incident that happened at John’s Party Center located at 3307 Mike Padgett Highway on July 18th.

Cain is known to frequent the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway and the 1800 block of Formosa Drive.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCSO at 706-732-5281 and 706-821-1080.