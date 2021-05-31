RCSO searching for Aggravated Assault suspect

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect.

30-year old Michael Lockhart Jr. is wanted for an incident that happened May 30th on the 1900 block of Murphy Road.

Lockhart was last seen driving an older model, red Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and is known to frequent the 1500 block of Heard Avenue and the 2800 block of Joy Road.

If you have any knowledge of Lockhart’s whereabouts or of the incident in question, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 and (706) 821- 1080.