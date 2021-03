AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect.

30-year old Garrick Campbell is wanted for four counts of Aggravated Assault that occurred on the 700 Block of E. Chapman Street on March 1st.

Police say Campbell is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about the incident or Campbell’s whereabouts, please contact the RCSO.