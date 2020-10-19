RCSO searching for Aggravated Assault suspect

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a Aggravated Assault suspect.

The incident happened October 18th on the 2400 block of Lumpkin Road.

The subject was last seen driving the shown gray four door sedan possibly a Nissan and was last observed driving east on Lumpkin Road towards Richmond Hill Road.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle, or know anything about the crime in question, please contact the RCSO.

