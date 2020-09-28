RCSO searching for Aggravated Assault suspect

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 34-year old Dontrell Maurice Moss.

Moss is accused of Aggravated Assault on September 26th.

The location of the alleged incident has not been released.

If you know of Moss’ whereabouts or anything about the alleged crime, please contact the RCSO.

