RCSO searching for Aggravated Assault suspect

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Federal authorities say a former University of Georgia student who ran a Ponzi scheme and defrauded more than 100 investors has been sentenced to five years in prison. U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler, in a news release, said U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced 23-year-old Syed Arham Arbab, of Atlanta, on Friday. Arbab was also ordered to pay $509,000 in restitution to his 117 victims. Arbab pleaded guilty in October 2019 to a one-count bill of information charging him with securities fraud.

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgians who choose to vote by mail are getting another way to keep track of their ballot throughout the process. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that BallotTrax is a service launched in Georgia on Friday. It will allow voters to receive text messages, phone calls or emails about the progress of their absentee ballot. Notifications from BallotTrax will provide the same information already available on Georgia's My Voter Page but in an alert. Voters can be notified when ballots are issued, received, accepted and even if they've been rejected. BallotTrax is a division of a software development company based in Denver.