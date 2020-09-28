AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 34-year old Dontrell Maurice Moss.
Moss is accused of Aggravated Assault on September 26th.
The location of the alleged incident has not been released.
If you know of Moss’ whereabouts or anything about the alleged crime, please contact the RCSO.
Latest Headlines:
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast September 28, 2020
- Denver inmate attempts escape by clinging under bus, while handcuffed
- RCSO searching for Aggravated Assault suspect
- Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m.
- Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m.