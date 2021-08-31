RCSO searching for Aggravate Assault suspect after incident on Lumpkin Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Reginald Harris Jr., 20, is wanted for an Aggravated Assault incident that occurred on the 1900 block of Lumpkin Road on Monday, August 30th.

Police say a victim was treated for an injury to the face, after being struck by a gun. There’s no confirmation that shots were fired.

Harris was last seen near the 5000 block of Millrose Circle in Clearwater, SC.

He is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

If you know of Harris’ whereabouts or anything about the incident on Lumpkin Road, contact the RCSO at 706-828-1080 or 706-828-1020.