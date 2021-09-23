RCSO searching for a shooting suspect after an 18-year old was killed

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man and woman in reference to a fatal shooting.

18-year old, Meshela Dukes, was was shot at least one time inside her residence on the 1500 block of Central Avenue, near the Paine College Campus.

Investigators have issued a warrant for 17-year old Tyquan Dukes for Involuntary Manslaughter in relation to the case.

Tyquan Dukes

Sihita Dukes, 32, is wanted for questioning in reference to the incident as well.

Tyquan Dukes is known to frequent the area of Jennings Homes and the Apple Valley Subdivision area.

If you know where either one of these individuals are, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

