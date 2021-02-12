RCSO searching for a missing woman

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

40-year old Whitney Strader was last seen February 11th on the 1600 block of Pine Street in downtown Augusta.

Police say she is missing under suspicious circumstances.

Whitney Strader was possibly seen leaving in a black Ford F150.

Anyone with information regarding the location of this woman please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Division at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.