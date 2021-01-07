RCSO searching for a missing teenager

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl.

15-year old Alana Scott was last seen on January 4th at 8:00am on the 2500 block of Gerbing Road.

Scott was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and purple sweat pants, and Scott was carrying a suitcase. She was with an unknown black male.

Alana Scott is known to frequent local hotels.

If you have any information on Scott please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

