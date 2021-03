AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to lcoate a missing teenager.

14-year old Destiny Mariah Hamlett seen March 10th at 9:00 pm on the 3400 block of Travis Road.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and rainbow colored crocs. Destiny currently has large black braids in a bun in her hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080