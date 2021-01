AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

15-year old, Ra’Dasia Thomas, was last seen on January 28th, on the 2400 block of Emery Hills Drive.

Ms. Thomas was last seen wearing a blue Letterman’s jacket with a yellow “R” on the front of the jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information her whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.