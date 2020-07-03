RCSO searching for a missing Schizophrenic woman

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing woman.

60-year old Carol Jeanne Thomas was last seen on the 1800 block of Thompson Drive around 1:00 p.m., June 2nd.

Jeanne is described as 5’3, 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

She also suffers from Schizophrenia and Suicidal Ideation and is considered to be endangered.

If you’ve seen her or know of her whereabouts contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.

Latest Headlines: