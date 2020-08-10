RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public help to find a missing man.
72-year old Jack Ivar Witt was last seen August 5th on the 2000 block of Edgar Street. He was riding a purple mountain bike.
Witt has diminished mental capacity, a heart condition and an injured left knee.
If you have any information on Witt please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
Latest Headlines:
- Florida hospital loses body of newborn baby, lawsuit says
- RCSO searching for a missing man with diminished mental capacity
- The best-paying occupations that don’t require an advanced degree
- 1 dead, 4 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes
- McDuffie County School System switches to on-line learning for the beginning of the 20-21 school year due to COVID-19