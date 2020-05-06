RCSO searching for a missing man

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

They say 43-year old Sammy Detroy Richards was last seen May 4th on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road in Augusta.

He’s around 5’9 and weighs 175 pounds. It’s not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

If you know where Richards is, please contact the RCSO.

