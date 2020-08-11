AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for James Timothy Keyes.
They say they want to question the 28-year old about an Attempted Rape incident.
The incident happened July 9th on the 1700 block of 12th Street.
Keyes is known to frequent the MLK Blvd neighborhood.
If you know of Keyes whereabouts or anything about the incident contact the RCSO.
Latest Headlines:
- Positive coronavirus case reported at Grovetown High School
- Eating Local: Frosty Rolls Ice Cream demo with Ana
- RCSO searching for a man for questioning in an Attempted Rape incident
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump pulled from briefing; A look at the future of college football
- Carolina Country Music Fest postponed until 2021