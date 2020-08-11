RCSO searching for a man for questioning in an Attempted Rape incident

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for James Timothy Keyes.

They say they want to question the 28-year old about an Attempted Rape incident.

The incident happened July 9th on the 1700 block of 12th Street.

Keyes is known to frequent the MLK Blvd neighborhood.

If you know of Keyes whereabouts or anything about the incident contact the RCSO.

